Chandigarh, Apr 13 (PTI) Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said from merely being 'petrol pumps', the filling stations being operated by the country's oil marketing companies are transforming into 'experience stations'.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has entered into a memorandum of understanding with a startup engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of toys to provide space at retail outlets for setting up toy shops/kiosks.

Also Read | 'Christians Are in Danger, a False Picture', Centre to Supreme Court on Plea Alleging Attacks on Minority.

The minister visited IOCL company-owned and company-operated retail outlet in Mohali, Punjab, and inaugurated a toy kiosk -- Urban Tots.

Puri lauded the one-of-its-kind initiatives of the company of handholding and supporting startup Urban Tots.

Also Read | UGC NET Results 2023: National Testing Agency To Release the Results Tomorrow; Students Can Check Results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

He said that first five Urban Tots stores have been commissioned in Tricity (Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula), while 500 more stores will be set up across the country.

"From merely being 'petrol pumps', the filling stations being operated by our OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies) are transforming into experience stations," he said.

He said a petrol pump is not just a dispensing station, it is not just a retail outlet, but it has become a hub for economic activity.

"With the spirit of @makeinindia resonating loud & our resurgent toy industry achieving unimaginable success with exports worth Rs 2,600 cr last year. Under leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji, initiatives such as these will play a key role in further growth of the industry," he said in a tweet later.

At the IOCL outlet in Mohali, Puri interacted with customers, some of whom were with their children, who expressed their happiness with the new-age experience that the IOCL's retail outlets offer to them.

V Satish Kumar, Director (Marketing) at Indian Oil, Jitendra Kumar, Executive Director and State Head of Indian Oil, Punjab State Office and other senior officers of the company were also present on the occasion.

According to an IOCL statement, the setting up the kiosks will augment optimal utilisation of space at the retail outlets for public convenience.

Puri also appreciated the latest dispensing units and other customer centric initiatives being undertaken at the retail outlet.

V Satish Kumar of IndianOil said that toys are the most sought out product on petrol pumps after spare parts, tyres, snacks and beverages.

He said that IndianOil will be able to enhance the customer experience with a wide range of toys from Urban Tots thus resulting in customer delight.

"We as a group are working on a mission to be one-stop-shop for our customers," he said.

According to the statement, IndianOil has entered in a MoU with Deepak Houseware and Toys Pvt Ltd, a startup popularly known as Urban Tots engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of toys.

The corporation will provide space at IndianOil retail outlets to Urban Tots for setting up toy shop/kiosks and market their products to the customers visiting the outlets for fuel and other allied non-fuel offerings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)