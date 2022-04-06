Coimbatore, Apr 6 (PTI) Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has exhorted scientists to delve into production and technology to improve cotton yield

Presiding over a three-day programme here on cotton hybrid technology, ICAR director-general Trilochan Mohapatra on Wednesday insisted on cotton cultivation by using genetically modified hybrids. He asked the scientists to develop technologies for high-density planting, single-picking, mechanised harvest and genomics- assisted breeding.

ICAR deputy director general (crop science) T R Sharma emphasised on developing pre-breeding lines for genetic divergence and the inclusion of product profile in growing cotton.

Speaking on the occasion, TNAU Vice-Chancellor V Geethalakshmi highlighted on cotton crop and the role of hybrid cotton in yield improvement.

The programme was organised by ICAR-All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU), and Indian Society for Cotton Improvement (ISCI), Mumbai.

