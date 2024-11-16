Jhansi (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A fire broke out at a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Friday evening, prompting an evacuation of its patients, officials said.

The fire brigade was rushed to the spot while senior officers of the district also reached the medical college, Jhansi police said in a brief statement on social media.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 15 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Purported visuals from the medical college showed panic-struck patients and their caretakers, even as a large number of police personnel aided rescue and relief measures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)