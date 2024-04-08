Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Derabassi town in Punjab's Mohali district on Monday, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty in the incident, they said.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of BJP Sthapna Diwas That Celebrates the Formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Thick, billowing smoke could be seen rising from the factory as several fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

A police official said they received information about a fire at the factory around 3 pm. The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, they added.

Also Read | AMC Raising Day 2024: Army Medical Corps Celebrates 260th Raising Day as They Live Up To The Corps Motto.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)