New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) A fire broke out at a residential building in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area, officials said.

"We received a call at 6.23 pm regarding fire in a residential building. Five fire tenders were pressed into service," an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

The DFS has also informed the matter to the local police.

