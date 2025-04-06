New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in a police 'malkhana' in northeast Delhi's Wazirabad area early Sunday, gutting many vehicles, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

The blaze started around 4:30 am in the malkhana or yard, prompting a swift response from the fire department.

A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames and the situation was brought under control by 6:20 am.

However, the cooling operation is still on.

