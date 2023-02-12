Mangaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) The first ever state-level Yakshagana Sammelana was inaugurated in Udupi by Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje.

Addressing the gathering, Karandlaje said Udupi and the entire Karavali region had always supported Yakshagana Melas that is part of the lifeline of the region.

Yakshagana has a magnetic attraction and more young people should be attracted to the art form so that they can understand mythology and folklore. Yakshagana should be taught in schools all over Karnataka to enable students to learn about their culture, history and mythological tales, she said.

The Yakshagana art should not been seen merely on a religious angle, she said, adding it is imperative to preserve the rich heritage of the art form.

A grand procession was also held as part of the event. Social activist Nadoja G Shanker flagged off the procession at the Kadiyali Shree Mahishamardini temple. Various stalls related to Yakshagana are organised as part of the event. M Prabhakar Joshi, president of the event, was also present.

State Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar, Backward classes commission president Jayaprakash Hegde, Udupi city municipal council president Sumithra Nayak and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) pro-chancellor H S Ballal were among those present at the inaugural function.

