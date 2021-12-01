Mangaluru, Dec 1 (PTI) A fisherman who was working in a fishing boat here died after he accidentally lost balance and fell into the river from the vessel at old port last evening, police sources said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Mallapalli Appaiah (36), hailing from Andhra Pradesh.

His body was traced Wednesday morning by local people at the Bunder dock here, the sources said.

