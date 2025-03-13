Hyderabad, Mar 13 (PTI) Three candidates of ruling Congress and one each of CPI and BRS were on Thursday declared elected in the poll to Telangana Legislative Council by MLAs.

The election of ruling Congress candidates-- actor Vijayashanthi, Addanki Dayakar, Kethavath Shankar Naik and its ally CPI's nominee Nellikanti Satyam and Sravan Dasoju of BRS was announced as no other candidates were in fray after the withdrawal of nominations came to a close today, official sources said.

Also Read | PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration To Close on This Date, Know How To Apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in and Other Details.

The election to fill five vacancies in the council was necessitated due to the retirement of four sitting BRS MLCs and one AIMIM MLC.

Congress allotted one seat to its ally CPI as part of its electoral alliance understanding.

Also Read | Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 Date and Time: Is It Chandra Grahan on Holi in India? Everything To Know About the Celestial Event in March.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)