Jaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) Rajasthan police has arrested five people for allegedly killing and robbing a woman at her residence here, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening when five people entered 55-year-old Saroj Bansal's home in the Vidyadhar Nagar police station area.

The accused stole cash and some items from Bansal's house and killed her, Vidhyadhar Nagar SHO Rakesh Khyali said.

Police analysed over 150 CCTV footage to identify the accused -- Gopal Sharma (45), Bajrang Lal (50), Din Mohammad (47), Lucky (23), Shahrukh Ansari (24). Two of the accused were arrested from Mehandwas in Tonk district and three from Jaipur, the SHO said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Further investigation into the matter is underway, SHO added.

