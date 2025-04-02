Amaravati, Apr 2 (PTI) Five newly elected MLCs in Andhra Pradesh -- S Veerraju, BT Naidu, K Nagendra Rao, P Rajasekhar and A Rajendra Prasad -- took the oath of office on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju administered the oath of office to the new MLCs in the Assembly building, said a release.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, Assembly secretary general Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar, MLAs and MLCs, the release added.

