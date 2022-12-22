New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) E-commerce firm Flipkart on Thursday said it has entered into the home product services domain by launching services like repairs, maintenance, and installation for all appliances on its app.

Leveraging network of its service arm Jeeves, the company had started pilot for home product services few months back. The services will now be available across 19,000 pin codes at the customers' doorstep, including the pick and drop services.

Also Read | COVID-19: Over 6 in 10 Indians Avoiding Coronavirus Vaccine’s Booster Shot Due to Heart Attack Fears, Says Report.

With this, Flipkart will be competing with unicorn Urban Company and startups like Mr Right, OnSiteGo etc.

"At Jeeves, we continuously strive to provide efficient, customer-focused end-to-end after sales services. We are conscious of the challenges customers face to avail reliable after sales services from unorganised and offline service providers and with the launch of home product services on the Flipkart app, customers will now have access to convenient, reliable, and cost-effective after sales services backed by service guarantee for home products," Flipkart Group's Jeeves CEO Nipun Sharma said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Outbreak: Mandatory Coronavirus Sampling Tests for All International Passengers if Necessary, Says Mansukh Mandaviya.

Jeeves has over 300 walk-in service centres, more than 1,000 service partners and about 9,000 trained engineers across 400 cities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)