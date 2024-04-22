New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Flipkart Ventures, the investment arm of e-commerce major Flipkart, on Monday invited applications for its accelerator programme.

As part of the Flipkart Leap Ahead (FLA) programme, selected startups will receive equity investments between USD 200,000 and USD 500,000, according to a statement.

Also Read | National Civil Services Day 2024 Date in India: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Work Done by Civil Servants.

Announcing the third cohort of FLA, the firm said the programme aims to accelerate the growth journey of early-stage startups. Applications for the programme will be open from April 22 to May 26.

"Selected companies leveraging GenAI in their core solutions across sectors will receive equity investments between USD 200,000 and USD 500,000 alongside invaluable mentorship to achieve product-market fit, build scalable architecture, and assemble strong teams," the statement said.

Also Read | India National Elections 2024 Rangoli Design Videos: Matdan Jagrukta Rangoli Designs To Celebrate Biggest Festival of Democracy in the World.

It added that these startups will also receive two-month mentorship, wherein industry veterans, operators, and founders will guide these entrepreneurs to prepare them for hyper-growth.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)