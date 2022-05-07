New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Food brand aggregator Big Bang Food Tech (BBFT) on Saturday said it has acquired 'Puran Singh Ka Mashoor Vishal Dhaba' for an undisclosed sum.

The company plans to open 100 Puran Singh outlets by the end of March next year. The outlets would be in two formats of take away and casual dining, BBFT said in a statement.

Also Read | Kerala PSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 198 Police Constable Posts at keralapsc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

These outlets would come up at urban centres as well as highways, it added. BBFT co-founder Manu Mohindra said the sole objective of the company is to identify the legacy brands that resonate with people of all ages but, for multiple reasons, have not been able to expand, and if the brand is not taken further, it may even get lost.

"Fitting perfectly in this vision is the acquisition of Puran Singh Ka Mashoor Dhabha, and we intend to give it a modern makeover by giving the brand the benefit of shared supply chain and reliable logistics, while maintaining the authenticity of the food it has served for ages," he added.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani Won't Make Landfall in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh but Move Parallel to Coast, Says IMD.

BBFT, which had recently acquired popular kathi roll brand 34 Chowringhee Lane, said it is aggressively pursuing more such opportunities in this space. It plans to acquire eight more legacy brands by FY23, with a targeted cumulative revenue of Rs 120 crore.

The company said it has raised seed funding from Artha Venture Fund and other angel investors such as Harsh Jain, Chitra Radhakrishnan, Lakshmi Alagappan, Anand Kumar and Nikhil Agarwal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)