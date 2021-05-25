New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Food Corporation of India (FCI) has supplied 48 lakh tonne of foodgrains to states and Union Territories for free distribution under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under PMGKAY, the Centre is distributing free foodgrains for a period of two months (May-June 2021). It is providing 5 kg per person per month to approximately 79.39 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Nearly 80 lakh tonne of foodgrains have to be issued under PMGKAY. This allocation is in addition to regular NFSA allocation.

"The scheme of free distribution of foodgrains to the beneficiaries under PMGKAY has provided a big relief to the beneficiaries during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic period," an official statement said.

Till May 24, FCI supplied 48 lakh tonne of free foodgrains to all 36 states/ UTs.

Five states/ UTs -- Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Telangana -- have lifted full allocation for May-June 2021.

As many as 26 states/UTs have lifted 100 per cent of May allocation.

To ensure smooth supply of foodgrains in the country, FCI has planned the logistics in advance.

During the pandemic period, since March 25, 2020, FCI has issued total 1,062 lakh tonne of foodgrains under various government schemes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)