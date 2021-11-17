New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Ministry of Food Processing and the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying on Wednesday signed a pact to bring convergence in the various central schemes for providing benefits to entrepreneurs and achieve holistic growth in the two sectors.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Parshottam Rupala, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Pashupati Kumar Paras, Minister of Food Processing Industries.

The MoU between the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) and the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) was signed for "extension of benefits to dairy entrepreneurs/dairy industry through convergence of various schemes...", an official statement said.

Speaking at the event, Rupala said the convergence of the schemes of both the departments will benefit entrepreneurs as well as farmers.

He asked the two departments to finalise the process of implementation of this convergence, so that entrepreneurs get benefit of schemes run by both the ministries.

Rupala also asked to include schemes related to fisheries in this MoU.

The minister pointed out that the processing level was still low in the country and stressed the need to boost food processing for growth of the Indian economy.

Talking about the need for convergence, Paras said the food processing sector gets raw materials from agriculture and allied sectors like dairy and fisheries.

The food processing sector has huge potential to generate employment, he added.

The DAHD and MoFPI will work together to achieve the goal for income generation for sustainable development of the rural poor, an official statement said.

This will be done through the extension of benefits of various schemes to beneficiaries whenever they require credit support for establishment/ extension/ strengthening of quality control, dairy processing and its value addition, meat processing and value addition infrastructure, animal feed plant and technology-assisted breed improvement farms without any limitation, it added.

Atul Chaturvedi, secretary in the Department of Animal husbandry and Dairying, said the entrepreneurs could take advantage of schemes run by both the ministries.

Food Processing Secretary Pushpa Subrahmanyam said similar MoUs have been signed with other ministeries like rural development and agriculture.

"Livestock sector is an important subsector of agriculture in the Indian economy. It grew at CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 8.2 per cent during 2014-15 to 2018-19," the statement said.

India is the world's largest producer and consumer of milk and milk products. Milk production in the country has increased from 146.3 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 198.4 million tonnes in 2019-20 with the annual growth rate of 6.28 per cent.

Per-capita availability of milk has increased from 307 grams in 2013-14 to 406 grams in 2019-20.

"Despite these, the sector is facing many challenges. Almost 60 per cent of the sector is unorganised, scattered production and inadequate processing infrastructure.

"There is a shortage of milk quality testing infrastructure and shortage of village cold chain infrastructure, which are affecting the huge export possibilities. Currently, the export of dairy products by India is 0.1 per cent of the world," the statement said.

To overcome these challenges, the government said it has launched various programmes.

The National Programme for Dairy Development is to provide assistance through grants for creating/ strengthening of infrastructure for production of quality milk, procurement, processing and marketing of milk and milk products through the state implementing agency (SIA) i.e State Cooperative Dairy Federation.

The Dairy processing and Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF) is another important programme of the department, wherein assistance at a subsidised rate of interest (interest subvention) will be given.

The project focuses on building an efficient milk procurement system by setting up of processing and chilling infrastructure & installation of electronic milk adulteration testing equipment at a village level.

The Ministry of Food Processing is also implementing various schemes with similar objectives and aims.

Under the 'One District-One Product' (ODOP) scheme, credit link grant assistance is being provided for dairy, fisheries, poultry and animal feed.

Under this, new units for the ODOP product will be supported for capital investment.

The Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI) and the PM-KISAN SAMPADA Yojana schemes will result in the creation of modern infrastructure with efficient supply chain management from farm gate to retail outlet. HRS hrs

