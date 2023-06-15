New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The Food Processing Industries Ministry on Thursday organised a roundtable with heads of foreign missions in India to discuss overseas participation in the second edition of the World Food India (WFI) event to be held in November.

WFI is being organised by the ministry from November 3-5 at Pragati Maidan in the national capital to showcase the Indian food processing sector, seeking collaborations and investments from global stakeholders, an official statement said.

The event is being organised as part of International Year of Millets 2023 activities and will have millets (Shree Anna), organic produce and indigenous processed food as some of the focus areas.

The roundtable was attended by Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Charge d' Affaires and other senior representatives from a wide spectrum of countries. In all, 47 countries were represented in the interaction, the statement said.

The participants were apprised of preparations made for the event and opportunities available for participating countries/ business entities.

"All the representatives of the embassies appreciated the special importance of the event in the existing global food scenario and assured all efforts for active participation from respective countries. The representatives assured the presence of strong food processing sectoral contingent from respective countries," the statement added.

Senior officers from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Department of Commerce, APEDA, MPEDA and other Commodity Boards, apart from organisations associated with organising the event participated in the deliberations.

