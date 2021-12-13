New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Arvind Kumar, former senior advisor at telecom regulator Trai, has joined as the director-general of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), the state-owned autonomous organisation said on Monday.

Before joining STPI, Kumar was working with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) since 2004.

"STPI, in my opinion, should serve as a one-stop-shop for technology start-ups. I believe that start-ups can primarily contribute in fulfilling the government's vision of a USD 1-trillion digital economy," Kumar said.

STPI is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and focuses on building technology entrepreneurship and innovation in the country.

It has launched over 25 centres of entrepreneurship in emerging technology domains.

Currently, STPI-registered units have crossed the Rs 5-lakh-crore exports mark. It is one of the largest technology incubators in India with an area of about 13 lakh square feet spread across the country.

STPI is also assisting in the formulation of the India BPO Promotion Scheme 2.0.

Further, to strengthen the electronics sector, STPI has undertaken the rolling out of the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) Scheme.

Kumar holds an M.Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology-Varanasi and has also worked with the state-owned Centre for Development of Telematics before joining Trai. HRS hrs

