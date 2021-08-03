New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Expressing concern over delay in resolution of large legacy bad loans of public sector banks (PSBs), a Parliamentary committee on Tuesday asked the finance ministry to formulate coherent policy responses which will empower the lenders to overcome challenges, especially those arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a report on the action taken by the Centre, the Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by BJP MP Jayant Sinha, acknowledged that the government has taken specific steps to revamp the banking system in the areas of loan monitoring, risk management, resolution and recovery of non-performing assets (NPAs), reforms in governance, marketing strategy and reach, among others.

However, the large legacy NPAs remaining unresolved or unsettled cannot be ignored, the report cautioned.

The committee reiterated that large legacy loans or NPAs may be segregated for resolution, allowing banks to move ahead with their regular business without getting bogged or dragged down with legacy issues.

"The Committee desire that both the RBI as the regulator and the central government as the majority stakeholder in PSBs should formulate coherent policy responses which will enable and empower the banks to overcome the challenges facing them, particularly those emerging due to the COVID-19 pandemic and chalk out their growth path for future with confidence," it said.

The committee was also informed that the gross NPAs have reduced from Rs 8.96 lakh crore in March 2018 to Rs 5.77 lakh crore in December 2020. A record recovery of Rs 2.27 lakh crore has been effected since March 2018 till March 2020, it said.

Besides, the finance ministry has informed that asset quality has improved significantly with the net NPA reducing from 7.97 per cent in March 2018 to 2.32 per cent in December 2020. Besides, the capital risk weighted asset ratio (CRAR) increased from 11.66 per cent in March 2018 to 13.74 per cent in December 2020.

