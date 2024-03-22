New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Friday said one of its subsidiaries has received a tax demand of Rs 89.53 crore, including interest for the assessment year 2022-23.

Fortis Hospitals Ltd, a material subsidiary of the company has received an Income tax assessment order dated March 21, 2024, wherein a demand of Rs 89.53 crore, including interest of Rs 9.54 crore has been raised, Fortis Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

"The company is evaluating the said order and will take appropriate actions in due course," it added.

The expected financial implication on Fortis Hospitals Ltd is Rs 89.53 crore, the company said.

