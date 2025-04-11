New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Delhi Police have arrested four people for running a drug supply network across the northwest district, a police officer said on Friday.

More than one kilogram of heroin was recovered from their possession, he said.

The arrested accused were identified as Pawan (29), Paras (26), Ishmat Tara (32) and Meena alias Sameera (26), he said.

According to the officer, the operation began with the apprehension of Meena from Jahangirpuri with 27.67 grams of heroin on April 3.

Based on her disclosure, co-accused Paras and Ishmat Tara were arrested from Sangam Vihar, with 70 grams and 99.99 grams of heroin recovered from their possession, respectively.

Their interrogation led to the arrest of the main supplier, Pawan, from Mangolpuri on Thursday. He was intercepted while riding a scooter with 998.7 grams of heroin concealed in the vehicle, the officer added. PTI BM

