Mathura (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) Days after three trolleys of a ropeway in Barsana lost control and crashed, police registered a case against four persons, including the director, operator and in-charge officer of the company managing the ropeway, officials said Thursday.

The trolleys of the recently inaugurated ropeway at Barsana's Radha Rani Temple lost control while descending on Tuesday, crashing into the base station at high speed.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 21 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The passengers survived the accident though some sustained minor injuries.

The Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority (MVDA) has sought a detailed investigation from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee to determine the cause of the accident and suggest measures to prevent future incidents.

Also Read | Who Is Badar Khan Suri, Indian Researcher Facing Deportation After Getting Detained in US for Hamas Support?.

MVDA Vice Chairman Shyam Bahadur Singh requested an in-depth assessment from the institute regarding the ropeway's safety standards.

Barsana Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Kumar Nirwal said an FIR was lodged under relevant sections of BNS, including for endangering life or personal safety of others.

The FIR has been filed against two directors of the company managing the ropeway -- Abhayraj Awasthi and Abhay Karan. Operator Kaju and in-charge officer Sanjay Singh are also named in the FIR.

Following the incident, the company halted the ropeway operations and summoned engineers from Kolkata to inspect and repair the system. Repair work was still underway as of Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)