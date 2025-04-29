Hyderabad, Apr 29 (PTI) The city police on Tuesday said four persons allegedly involved in supply and peddling drugs were arrested and hydroponic ganja and drugs worth Rs 1.40 crore were seized from them.

Acting on credible information, an operation was conducted on Monday leading to the arrest of an inter-state drug supplier from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, an inter-state drug peddler from Chennai, and two peddlers from the city, a police release said.

It said a "dangerous" drug supply chain has been uncovered, involving multiple individuals operating across the country. The man from Madhya Pradesh allegedly sourced high-quality cannabis (OG) from the Darknet marketplace "Dread Market" using encrypted platforms.

Payments were made via cryptocurrency and hawala.

