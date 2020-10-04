Coimbatore, Oct 4: Four people were killed when their car and another vehicle collided head-on at Pethikuttai in the district, police said on Sunday.

The four, hailing from Thondamuthur on the city outskirts and in their 40s, were on their way to Sirumugai in the district when the mishap occurred on Saturday night, killing them on the spot, they said.

Three people travelling in the car coming from the opposite direction escaped with minor injuries.

