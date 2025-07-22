Shillong, Jul 22 (PTI) Four more eateries in Shillong's Fire Brigade area have been shut down for violations of food safety regulations, officials said Tuesday.

The action was taken following tests conducted by the Food Safety on Wheels mobile laboratory team, which found lapses in hygiene and non-compliance with licensing norms, they said.

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: From Last Date To Submit Income Tax Return to Steps To File ITR Online and Documents Required, Here's Everything You Need To Know.

"All of them were served rectification notices besides penalty, during which their shops are required to remain shut," a senior FSSAI official told PTI.

This comes close on the heels of last week's closure of the five outlets in the Khyndailad (Police Bazar) area over similar violations.

Also Read | National Flag Day 2025: What Do Saffron, White and Green Colours Represent in Tiranga? What Does Blue Ashoka Chakra Mean?.

The crackdown is part of an ongoing drive to enforce food safety and hygiene standards in commercial establishments across the city, the official added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)