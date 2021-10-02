New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) FSSAI has signed an MoU with food processing ministry to support micro-level food entrepreneurs and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

The MoU, signed on Friday, also aims to support Self Help Groups (SHGs) and producers cooperatives to improve the standard of their food businesses.

"As part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, this step will help in making micro enterprises improve the quality of their food products and become competitive," Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in a statement.

There will be two areas of collaboration between FSSAI and Ministry of Food Processing Industries -- food safety training and registration of micro enterprises.

Food handlers of micro-level food processing units will be provided training on understanding of good hygiene, food testing process and other regulatory requirements.

On successful completion of training, the food handlers will be provided 'Food Safety Supervisor' certificate by FSSAI.

FSSAI and the ministry would provide support to micro enterprises towards obtaining FSSAI licence and registration.

