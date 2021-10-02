The race for the playoffs is slowly heating up and proceedings have started to become more interesting with every passing game. A win for Kolkata Knight Riders against Punjab Kings would have done all but strengthened the two-time champions' claim for a place in the top four but with the result going in the way of KL Rahul's side, the battle to qualify for the playoffs has taken an interesting turn and from now on, every match would hold a lot of significance in determining who the last four in IPL 2021 would be. After the match on October 1, here is what the points table looks like: VIVO IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder List

IPL 2021 Updated Points Table With Net Run Rate

Teams P W L Pts Nrr Chennai Super Kings (Q) 11 9 2 18 1.002 Delhi Capitals (Q) 11 8 3 16 0.562 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 7 4 14 -0.200 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 7 10 0.302 Punjab Kings 12 5 7 10 -0.236 Mumbai Indians 11 5 6 10 -0.453 Rajasthan Royals 11 4 7 8 -0.468 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 2 9 4 -0.490

Note: Last Updated After KKR vs PBKS Match on October 1, 2021.

We are assured of the fate of just three teams at the moment. Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have marched their way to become the first and second to qualify for the playoffs while Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand, can no longer make it to the top four, a testament to their poor form this season. Now, the competition is between the other six sides to fill up three spots in the playoffs and cricket fans, brace yourselves for some exciting matches to come! VIVO IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder List

Chennai Super Kings (Qualified):

Well, there is nothing much that this side has to worry about, apart from the fact that they need to win all two of their matches to end the group stage within the top two slots on the points table. And they are most likely to do so as well, given their form.

Chennai Super Kings' remaining matches: vs Rajasthan Royals (October 2), vs Delhi Capitals (October 4) and vs Punjab Kings (October 7),

Delhi Capitals (Qualified):

The Rishabh Pant-led side has become the second side to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs and now, they need to win the remaining matches in order to finish in the top two. The IPL 2020 finalists, who are placed second with 16 points from 11 games, have been dominant all season and now they have the luxury of having three more matches left in order to secure a top-two finish.

Delhi Capitals' remaining matches: vs Mumbai Indians (October 2), vs Chennai Super Kings (October 4) and vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (October 8).

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Royal Challengers Bangalore have looked a different team ever since their 54-run win over Mumbai Indians last weekend and now, they are comfortably placed in the third spot with 14 points from 11 matches. Virat Kohli's side further, defeated Rajasthan Royals in their last game and now, they need to win two of their remaining three fixtures to guarantee a spot in the playoffs. One victory would also do the job for them, provided that other results go their way.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's remaining matches: vs Punjab Kings (October 3), vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (October 6) and vs Delhi Capitals (October 8).

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI):

All the suspense, excitement and tension regarding qualification for the playoffs would involve these three sides as they all are locked on 10 points. Kolkata Knight Riders were looking good for qualifying for the playoffs but a loss to Punjab Kings on October 1 have now opened up the race further. They need to win their remaining two fixtures and hope that Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings doesn't win more than one match out of their remaining three fixtures.

Kolkata Knight Riders' remaining matches: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (October 3) and vs Rajasthan Royals (October 7).

Punjab Kings have once again engaged themselves in the race to make it to the playoffs with a win over KKR on October 1 and now, they are level on points with the 2014 champions and are behind only due to an inferior net run-rate.

They would now need victories in both their two remaining fixtures and also would need Kolkata and Mumbai to lose their matches to make sure that they make it to the playoffs. Their win against KKR might just be a resurgence and the PBKS camp would be hopeful of a turnaround from here on.

Punjab Kings' remaining matches: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (October 3) and vs Chennai Super Kings (October 7).

Mumbai Indians, who also roared back to form, now have three more matches left and alongside aiming to win all three, they would pray for Kolkata and Punjab to not win more than one match each. If they win all three of their matches, they would be on 16 points and qualify, provided Kolkata and Punjab end with 12, or even a maximum of 14 points each.

Mumbai Indians' remaining matches: vs Delhi Capitals (October 2), vs Rajasthan Royals (October 5) and vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (October 8).

One can argue that Rajasthan Royals are more or less out of the playoffs race as they currently are seventh with eight points from 11 games. Now, they would not only need to win all their remaining fixtures but also expect the others (KKR, MI and PBKS) to lose their games badly. However, that looks unlikely at the moment based on recent form and as of now, the road ahead seems very difficult.

Rajasthan Royals' remaining matches: vs Chennai Super Kings (October 2), vs Mumbai Indians (October 5) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (October 7).

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Well, there is nothing much left to speculate for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they have already crashed out of the playoffs race, something that looked inevitable ever since they started losing their matches in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Now, all they can do is spoil the party for the other sides and perhaps, walk out of the competition with confidence and some points, preferably!

Sunrisers Hyderabad's remaining matches: vs Kolkata Knight Riders (October 3), vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (October 6) and vs Mumbai Indians (October 8).

Cricket fans would not want to miss any of these matches from here on as every result would have a bearing on the points table. So who would eventually make it to the last four in IPL 2021? Stay tuned for some riveting cricket to follow!

