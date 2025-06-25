Srinagar, Jun 25 (PTI) Congress MP Naseer Hussain Wednesday said a full statehood should be restored to Jammu and Kashmir and people of the Union Territory should get equal rights like the rest of the country.

"We have a clear stand that the people of J&K should get a full statehood. They should get equal rights like the other parts of India. They should get the right to rule themselves according to the Constitution of India," Hussain, the AICC general secretary in-charge of J&K, told reporters here.

He was addressing party workers at the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee office here.

Hussain said the BJP-led Central government was inaugurating the developmental projects started by the Congress-led UPA government.

"All projects inaugurated by the NDA government were started by the Congress-led UPA government. They do not have any project of their own. We want that any government at the Centre should treat every citizen equally and sanction projects accordingly," he said.

