New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Future Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday sought more time to file the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 2020 as well as the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The company has sought time till August 31, 2020 to file the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020.

"We also request you to allow us to submit the quarterly unaudited result for the first quarter of Financial Year 2020-21 by 15th September 2020," the company said in a letter to stock exchanges BSE and NSE.

It said due to the continuous lockdown in Mumbai, offices of the company and its subsidiaries were closed/partially closed for more than four months since the last week of March 2020.

"It may be noted that Company's Corporate Office is not operative since same falls under containment zone and in order to safeguard of our employees, the Company has not started its key offices in Mumbai," it said.

This has not only impacted the firm's administration and regular accounting operations, but also completion and closure of annual accounts and consolidation process, it added.

