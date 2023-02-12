New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The first meeting of Agriculture Deputies under India's G20 presidency is scheduled to be held from February 13 -15 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The three-day event is expected to be attended by around a hundred delegates from G20 member countries, guest countries and international organizations, the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the event. Millets and its value-added food products along with stalls from animal husbandry and fisheries will be a major attraction, it said.

During the first agriculture deputies' meeting of the Agriculture Working Group (AWG) under India's G20 presidency, events will be organised to deliberate on agriculture-related matters on the first day.

On the second day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be present and there will be a general discussion among the participating members and international organizations.

The third day will be dedicated to the deliberations on the key deliverables of AWG. It will be a technical session with discussions and participation from all members concerned and international organizations, the statement said.

During the event, the delegates will get to experience the rich Indian history through heritage walks to Rajwada Palace and excursion to Mandu Fort. Gala dinners and cultural performances will provide a taste of Indian cuisine and culture, it added.

