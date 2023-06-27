Dehradun, June 27: G20 delegates on Tuesday attended a yoga session and played a friendly cricket match amid its ongoing third Infrastructure Working Group meeting in Rishikesh. The yoga session was held before the second day's proceedings of the IWG meeting began at a hotel in Narendra Nagar.

The delegates played a friendly match at the Police Traning Centre, Narendra Nagar in the evening. The limited overs (8 overs each side) match was played between Royal 11 and Panthers 11, both teams made of a mix of IWG delegates and police personnel. G20 Delegates Take Part in Yoga Session Held in Kashmir Valley, Pictures and Video Go Viral.

G20 Delegates Perform Yoga, Play Cricket

Panthers 11 won the thrilling match scoring 58 runs against Royal 11's 56 runs. The yoga session was pre-scheduled as Rishikesh where the G20 event is being held is considered the Yoga capital of the world.

