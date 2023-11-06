New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said India's G20 Presidency has provided a clear policy direction for addressing the needs of the majority of the global population whose voices are often unheard in multilateral forums.

"However, we still have work left to do," the minister said in an inaugural address at the Seminar on 'Strong, Sustainable, Balanced and Inclusive Growth', organised by the ministries of finance and labour, and the commerce department.

Also Read | SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

On December 1, 2022, India assumed the mantle of G20 Presidency.

The G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration (NDLD), unanimously agreed to by all G20 countries, addresses some of the pressing challenges confronting the global economy and also provides policy guidance for a future built on people-focused principles and trust-based partnerships, Sitharaman said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

"Even though by the end of this month, our role as G20 Presidency comes to an end, momentum must be maintained on the policy guidance in the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

"Not only should we engage with G20 partners to take forward the outcomes, but we should also explore how best we can integrate these outcomes into India's domestic policy-making process so that we can lead by example," she said..

Sitharaman emphasised that concerted efforts were taken by, India's G20 Presidency, to mainstream the concerns and aspirations of the Global South.

"I believe we have delivered a G20 Presidency that has provided clear policy directions for addressing the needs of the majority of the global population whose voices are often unheard in global multilateral forums. However, we still have work left to do," Sitharaman said.

The minister further said since the pandemic, the global economy has been grappling with multiple crises, adversely affecting global growth. While the recovery is underway, it remains slow and uneven.

The current pace of global growth remains quite weak, well below the 3.8 per cent average in the two decades before the pandemic and looking ahead over the medium term, growth prospects have weakened further.

The finance minister also noted that policy coordination, both global as well as domestic, is critical to ensure that growth comes back on track and remains strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive.

To this effect, she said the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration underscores the urgency of implementing well-calibrated macroeconomic and structural policies to bolster equitable growth and enhance macroeconomic and financial stability.

Sitharaman emphasised that concerted efforts were taken by, India's G20 Presidency, to mainstream the concerns and aspirations of the Global South; to explore how technology can be leveraged for the benefit of development for all; and to develop solutions for enabling multilateral institutions to become more effective in addressing the complex development financing landscape of the 21st century.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)