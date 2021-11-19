Berhampur (Odisha), Nov 18 (PTI) The Ganjam administration in Odisha has prohibited congregation at river ghats, sea beaches, and other water bodies to celebrate Boita Bandana on the occasion of Kartika Purnima on Friday to curb transmission of COVID-19.

A large number of people usually gather near water bodies in the early hours of Kartika Purnima to take a holy dip.

The full-moon day of the Kartika month is considered the holiest day in the Odia calendar.

Sailing miniature boats (boita) to commemorate the rich maritime history of the state is also an integral part of the festival.

District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said the restriction has been announced to prohibit people from congregating to check the spread of COVID-19.

Beaches like Gopalpur, Sonepur, Arjyapalli, and others have been shut for visitors for 24 hours till 2 pm on Friday.

The Ganjam collector warned that those violating the order would be booked under the Disaster Management Act and other laws.

