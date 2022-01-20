Coimbatore, Jan 20 (PTI): Tirupur Exporters' Association (TEA) on Thursday thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for raising the issue over price increase of cotton and yarn with Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal.

In a statement, TEA president Raja M Shanmugham said he had written to Stalin to address the issues like removal of duty on import and export of cotton to control the prices.

He expressed confidence that the Central government would take quick action and protect the value-added garment sector and the workers.

The Chief Minister has urged the Centre to avert a crisis gripping the powerlooms, apparel and home textile units owing to the 11 per cent import duty.

These units may soon become unviable resulting in closure and consequent large-scale unemployment and industrial unrest in the State, he has said. “I request you to urgently intervene in this matter to resolve this precarious situation that has widespread ramifications,” the Chief Minister told the Union Textile Minister.

