New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Godrej Consumer Products expects its margin from India business to stay below 'normative range' in June quarter, but is likely to deliver high-single digit value growth aided by volume expansion.

The company's volume growth, in its standalone business, has been strongly competitive and is sequentially improving, said the Godrej Industries Group FMCG arm in its quarterly updates.

"Standalone EBITDA margin in Q1FY26 is likely to be below our normative range but is expected to improve," said Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL).

Its home care business, which includes household insecticides and air care products, has had a broad-based and strong growth trajectory. It is "likely to deliver double-digit value growth and UVG," it said.

While palm oil prices have started moderating towards the end of June, benefits of this moderation will only be realised in the second half of FY26.

GCPL's personal care business, which consists of hair care, soaps, and toiletries, is expected to grow value in low-single digit impacted by soaps.

"Standalone business excluding soaps (which is seeing a price-volume rebalancing driven by commodity volatility) is expected to deliver a very strong performance this quarter with double-digit UVG," said GCPL.

In Indonesia, the second biggest market of the company after India, GCPL faced a significant increase in competitive pricing action across all major categories, which will likely result in "flattish" volume growth.

"GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East) business is likely to deliver strong double-digit value growth and UVG for the second consecutive quarter. Profit growth continues to be healthy," it said.

At a consolidated level, "we expect double-digit INR revenue growth on the back of high single-digit UVG", the company.

For FY26, the company said, "we are on track to deliver mid-high-single digit UVG for standalone business, high-single digit consolidated INR revenue growth and double-digit consolidated EBITDA growth for the full year".

According to GCPL, this update provides an overall summary of the operating performance and demand trends during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"This will be followed by a detailed performance update, post the approval of the Q1FY26 financial results by the Board of Directors," it said.

