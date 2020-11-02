New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) GE Power India on Monday said it has received a letter of award to supply NOx reduction system worth Rs 12.78 crore to NTPC's Barauni thermal power plant.

The project will help the power plant comply with the government's initiative to reduce emission levels for improvement in overall quality of air, it added.

Also Read | OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched, Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

"GE Power India Ltd (GEPIL) has received a 'Notice of Award' to supply a DeNOx system to NTPC Limited for their Barauni Thermal Power Plant (2X250 MW) in Bihar," the company said in a statement.

The project has an order value of Rs 12.78 crore, it added.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2: Know Voting Timings For 94 Constituencies Going to Polls on November 3.

GEPIL will set up the combustion modification technology for all the steam generators in Barauni stage-II, Unit 8 and 9 to meet the NOx emission limit of 450 mg/NM3 to comply with the Indian environmental requirements.

Supporting the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' initiative of the government, all the major components for the project will be manufactured in India, it added.

GE's Durgapur facility in West Bengal will supply the pressure parts and other components will also be procured locally from various sub vendors.

"We are truly delighted to have received this prestigious order from NTPC which reflects GE's commitment to help the country address the critical issue of emission from coal power plants.

"This win also supports GEPIL's strategy to continue to deliver aligned with the local market demand and the national interests of the country," GEPIL Managing Director Prashant Jain said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)