Bihar, November 2: The second phase of polling for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be held on November 3. Voting in 94 constituencies in 17 districts of the Seemanchal region will take place on Tuesday. The key seats which will go to polls on Tuesday are-Raghopur, Hasanpur, Bankipur, Begusarai, Govindganj among others.

The electorate, especially first-time voters, must know the timing for polling and guidelines issued by the Election Commission in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those going to vote can check the address of his/her polling booth online at nvsp.in and ceobihar.nic.in. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2: How to Find Your Polling Booth? How to Check Your Name in Voters List And Download Voter Slip? All FAQs Answered.

Voting timings have increased amid COVID-19 pandemic, Check new timings:

EC increased voting time by an hour in order to avoid overcrowding at polling booths. Polling will start from 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The last hour will be reserved for COVID-19 patients and those who are quarantined. The constituencies falling in the Naxal affected areas will, however, have their voting over at 5 pm.

Booths should ensure social distancing and voters must cover nose and mouth at the polling centres. Hand sanitizers will be provided at the polling booth and thermal scanning of all persons will also be conducted.

The third phase of the elections will take place on November 7 and the counting of the polls will be conducted on November 10.

