New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) GE Renewable Energy has bagged an order from Continuum Trinethra Renewables to supply, install and commission 37 units of its onshore wind turbines for 99.9 MW Rajkot wind farm in Gujarat.

The Rajkot wind farm, which is being managed by Continuum, will provide local businesses and consumers with accessible, affordable, and reliable energy.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Notification: Vacancy for 198 Posts on bankofbaroda.in; Check Details Here.

"GE Renewable Energy today announced an order from Continuum Trinethra Renewables Pvt. Ltd. (a subsidiary of Continuum Green Energy) to supply, install and commission 37 units of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines for the 99.9 MW Rajkot wind farm in Gujarat, India," a company statement said.

Continuum is a leading player in offering bespoke green energy supply solutions with currently 639 MW tied in with up to 130 customers across India out of its total capacity of 1300 MW.

Also Read | Indian Frontline Workers Worry Job Loss if Fail To Adapt to New Technology, Says Microsoft Report.

Deepak Maloo, Regional Sales Leader for GE Renewable Energy's Onshore Wind International in Asia Pacific, said:"GE Renewable Energy secured over 1.2GW+ orders in India last year, making it the largest wind turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier in India.”

Arvind Bansal, CEO for Continuum Green Energy, said, “Continuum Green Energy is committed to contributing to climate-friendly energy transition in India. Synergies in Continuum's development capabilities and GE's capabilities in manufacturing and delivering turbines on time will bring great value to our projects.”

GE's 2.7-132 wind turbine has proven to be the technology of choice for many customers in India due to its industry leading performance at India's low wind speeds.

The project will leverage GE's significant local footprint in India with product design taking place primarily at GE's Technology Center in Bengaluru, blades being manufactured in GE's plants in Vadodara and assembly occurring at the GE Multi-modal Manufacturing Facility in Pune.

GE Renewable Energy is committed to enabling holistic energy transition by supporting the work of its customers. As part of that responsibility, the business is focused on supplying and maintaining a global fleet of renewable energy assets, helping reduce the cost of renewable energy, ensuring grid resiliency, efficiency, and reliability.PTI KKS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)