New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GE Shipping) on Friday reported a 16.42 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 205.29 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

The country's largest private ship liner had posted a profit of Rs 176.33 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a BSE filing.

Also Read | Gionee 13 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras Launched, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Its total income during October-December 2021 increased to Rs 931.94 crore, compared with Rs 853.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses rose to Rs 732.36 crore, compared with Rs 667.15 crore a year ago. HRS hrs

Also Read | Ignitron Motocorp Unveils GT 120 Electric Bike in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)