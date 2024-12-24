Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Dec 24 (PTI) A case has been registered against the officials of GESCOM and the City Corporation after a 34-year-old woman sustained injuries when an overhead live wire snapped and fell on her in the district headquarters town of Kalaburagi, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, sustained severe injuries to her hands, legs, and stomach and is reported to be in serious condition, they said.

"On the complaint of the victim's family, we have registered a case of negligence against the officials of GESCOM (Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited) and Kalaburagi City Corporation, and the matter is being investigated," a senior police officer said.

According to the police, on Monday, the electric wire fell on a school bus carrying intellectually disabled children and then landed on the woman. The bus, which was carrying 14 children, was stationed near Old Jewargi Cross to pick up children when the wire fell on the vehicle.

Unaware of the situation, the woman boarded the school vehicle with her son and sustained severe burn injuries as she was in contact with the ground while holding onto the bus to climb into it. However, all the children on the bus were safe, police said.

