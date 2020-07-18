Imphal, Jul 17 (PTI) Girls outshone boys in all the three streams -- science, arts and commerce -- in the Class 12 board exams conducted by the Manipur government, officials said on Friday.

The overall pass percentage of 86 per cent was the highest in the last three years, they said.

Also Read | OnePlus 8 Smartphone Review: OnePlus' True Flagship Phone You Can't Resist.

Education Minister T H Radheshyam, while announcing the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) exam results, said the credit goes to the students, who put in tireless effort to achieve success.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)