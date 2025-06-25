Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) Fine jewellery brand GIVA on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 530 crore in its latest funding round led by Creaegis.

This funding round also saw participation from existing investors, including Premji Invest, Epiq Capital, and Edelweiss Discovery Fund, the company said in a statement.

The capital raised will be used to scale GIVA's retail and digital footprint, enhance tech-enabled supply chain capabilities, deepen its offerings in lab-grown diamond jewellery and expand into new categories.

"Welcoming Creaegis as a lead investor in this round marks an important step in our growth journey. With the continued support of our existing investors, we're focused on elevating the fine jewellery experience for modern Indian consumers and accelerating our journey towards market leadership," GIVA founder Ishendra Agarwal said.

Currently, GIVA retails through over 240 physical stores across India and is planning to open 145-150 additional stores this year, with a focus on Tier II cities, where it continues to witness robust demand.

