Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Tuesday welcomed the government's move mandating membership of GJEPC for getting the Kimberley Process Certificate for import and export of rough diamonds.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), through a notification on November 22, announced that import or export of rough diamonds will be permitted only to members registered with the GJEPC, which is the designated importing and exporting authority of India for the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS), the apex industry body said in a statement.

“As the largest manufacturing and exporting centre of cut and polished diamonds, India's commitment against proliferation of conflict diamonds is highlighted with this act of the government."

"It gives GJEPC and its members power to self-regulate and continue with the impeccable standards that the Indian diamond industry as a brand put forth to the world," GJEPC chairman Colin Shah said.

In the recently concluded Plenary Meeting of the Kimberley Process the Indian diamond industry under the leadership of Indian government has reiterated this stand by supporting the Frame 7 declaration of the KP in terms of promoting responsible diamonds to inculcate highest standards in terms of human rights, environment protection, labour rights, prevention of corruption, money laundering and terrorist funding in the Indian diamond industry, he added.

The KPCS came into effect from January 1, 2003, and evolved into an effective mechanism for stopping the trade in conflict diamonds.

India was one of the founding members of KPCS. GJEPC in the capacity of being a Kimberley Process Import/ Export Authority in India is working closely with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to implement and oversee the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme in India.

