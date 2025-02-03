New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Gland Pharma on Monday said its consolidated profit after tax increased 7 per cent to Rs 205 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 192 crore for the October-December period of last fiscal.

Also Read | How To Protect Your Phone From Hackers? Learn Best Ways To Prevent Mobile Malware Attacks Leading to Financial Losses and Data Leaks.

Revenue from operations however declined to Rs 1,384 crore from Rs 1,545 crore in the year-ago period, Gland Pharma said in a statement.

"We remain focused on driving long-term value creation through strategic partnerships, innovation, and continued investments in new products and technologies," Gland Pharma Executive Chairman Srinivas Sadu said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 8th Instalment of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?.

Shares of Gland Pharma on Monday declined 0.56 per cent to Rs 1,520.20 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)