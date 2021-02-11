New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Drug major Glenmark Pharma on Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Clindamycin Phosphate Gel, used to treat acne.

The approved product is a generic version of Cleocin T Gel, 1 per cent, of Pharmacia & Upjohn.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Clindamycin Phosphate Gel USP, 1 per cent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Quoting IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending December 2020, Glenmark said Cleocin T Gel, 1 per cent, market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 73.8 million.

Glenmark said the current portfolio consists of 169 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 42 abbreviated new drug applications are pending approval with the USFDA.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 0.63 per cent lower at Rs 504.25 apiece on BSE.

