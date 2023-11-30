New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) 5G is expected to account for nearly 68 per cent of all subscriptions by 2029 while average data traffic per smartphone may rise more twofold, according to a report released on Thursday.

5G subscriptions are projected to reach around 130 million this year and 860 million by the end of 2029, the Ericsson Mobility Report 2023 said.

The average data traffic per smartphone is projected to grow from 31 GB per month in 2023 to around 75 GB per month in 2029, the average data traffic per smartphone in India being the highest globally, it added.

However, 4G subscriptions are expected to decline from 870 million in 2023 to 390 million by 2029 with the rise of new generation technologies, the report added.

The report confirms enhanced mobile broadband, fixed wireless access, gaming and AR/VR/-based services as the most common early consumer use cases for 5G.

Ericsson Executive Vice President and Head of Networks Fredrik Jejdling said: “With more than 600 million 5G subscriptions added globally this year, and rising in every region, it is evident that the demand for high-performance connectivity is strong.

"The roll-out of 5G continues and we see an increasing number of 5G standalone networks being deployed, bringing opportunities to support new and more demanding applications for both consumers and enterprises."

5G mid-band combines high capacity with good coverage, making it an ideal choice for delivering the full 5G experience. Global 5G mid-band population coverage is currently more than 40 per cent, an increase from 30 per cent in 2022. The increase is mainly driven by large mid-band deployments in India, but also several mid-band deployments in Europe.

Head of Ericsson India Nitin Bansal states that the company together with partners has enabled one of the fastest 5G network deployments across the world.

“Today we are seeing strong 5G adoption in the country. Our global deployment experience and technology leadership has enabled us to support India in its 5G journey. Mobile networks continue to play a pivotal role in driving social and economic inclusion in India, thereby supporting the government's vision to transform the country into a digitally empowered society,” he added.

