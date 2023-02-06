Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Domestic airline Go First on Monday said it will be operating charter flights for the G20 Summit being hosted by India this year.

India assumed the G20 Presidency from Indonesia on December 1 last year.

The G20 Heads of State and Government Summit, with 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' as its motto, will take place in India on September 9-10. There will be about 200 meetings under G20 which have been planned in different cities across the country.

"Go First has been chosen to operate charter flights for the G20 summit," airline's Chief Executive Officer Kaushik Khona said in a statement.

A Go First official told PTI that the airline will operate seven charter flights between February 7 and March 23, interconnecting six stations.

"We will be operating a total of seven charter flights between February 7 and March 23, 2023. These flights will interconnect six stations -- Delhi, Bhuj, Agra, Khajuraho, Dibugarh and Itanagar," the official said.

The Wadia Group-owned Go First operates over 240 daily flights to 27 domestic and eight international destinations.

