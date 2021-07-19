Panaji, Jul 19 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the death of spiritual guru Vidyadhiraja Teerth Swami in South Goa.

He died on Monday morning in his mutt in Partagal village in Canacona taluka.

"The end of the earthly journey of His Holiness Vidyadhiraja Teerth Swamiji leaves a void for his countless followers and beneficiaries of his philanthropic contributions. His spiritual messages and initiatives for health and education will continue to benefit generations,” Kovind tweeted.

“Saddened by the demise of H.H. Shrimad Vidyadhiraj Teerth Sripad Vader Swamiji of the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math. He will be remembered for his extensive service to society, particularly in healthcare. Condolences to his countless followers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai called the departed spiritual leader a scholar, a sage, a companion of the needy and above all a deeply religious person and a true humanist.

