Panaji, Jul 24 (PTI) Goa's solar industry is set for significant expansion, with business turnover projected to reach Rs 325 crore and job creation expected to rise sharply by 2027, according to the Solar Power Association of Goa (SPAG).

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, SPAG President Sandeep Naik said that Prime Minister's PM Surya Ghar Scheme and Goa State Solar Policy are the "best solar policies till date".

He said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has prioritised green energy and is encouraging people to come forward and take advantage of the PM-led scheme.

"So far, the state has witnessed a solar capacity installation of 12 MW with another 2 MW under progress," he said, adding that the industry estimates that the total installed capacity will grow to 65 MW by 2027.

"The cumulative investment from consumers is expected to rise from Rs 18 crore at present to Rs 162 crore, while business turnover is projected to surge from Rs 37 crore to Rs 325 crore," he said.

Naik said that the number of entrepreneurs engaged in the solar sector is set to triple from 45 to 135 by 2027.

SPAG has projected that direct employment in the sector will rise to 2,250 and indirect job creation to 6,750 by 2027, up from the current estimates of 750 direct and 1,875 indirect jobs in Goa.

He added that the central government has so far disbursed Rs 13.5 crore in subsidies through the state government and Rs 5.37 crore directly as central support.

"Correspondingly, GST collection from the sector has already reached Rs 4.48 crore (from the time of introduction of the PM scheme) and is expected to climb to Rs 39 crore by 2027," Naik said.

