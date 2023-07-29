Amaravati, Jul 29 (PTI) The flood water inflow of Godavari river at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram is expected to subside from Monday, an official said on Saturday.

B R Ambedkar, managing director, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), said at 9 pm on Saturday, the third warning continued at Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana with the water level reaching 55.9 ft in Godavari river.

Also Read | NCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 700 Apprentice Trainees Posts, Apply Online at nclcil.in; Check Direct Link, Last Date and Other Details.

"At Dowleswaram Barrage, flood water inflows and outflows were at 14.8 lakh cusecs with the second warning continuing," said Ambedkar in a press release.

The Krishna river flood water inflows and outflows at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada were 1.11 lakh cusecs at 6 pm on Saturday.

Also Read | Bawaal Controversy Explained: Why Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Film is Facing Ire for Its ‘Hitler’, ‘Auschwitz’ and ‘Holocaust’ References (SPOILER ALERT).

He said the department is monitoring the flood situation on a regular basis and alerting the district administrations in the Godavari region as well as people.

Also, he said 10 teams- four national disaster response force (NDRF) and six state disaster response force (SDRF) - are extending help.

Ambedkar advised people living in the riparian communities to be alert until the flood waters recede completely, especially those in low-lying areas.

He also state control room numbers -1070 and 18004250101 - were available round the clock for people to contact when they need help or information.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)